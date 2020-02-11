Donald Trump Doesn't Want Summit With Kim Jong Un Before Presidential Polls: Reports

US President Donald Trump does not want to engage with North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the presidential elections in November, a report said. According to media reports, Trump has told top foreign policy advisers that he does not want another summit with North’s leader and will be focusing on his re-election campaign.

In February 2019, Trump and Kim met to arrive at an agreement but had to walk away empty-handed. Since then, there have been constant attempts from both sides to find a middle ground but met with failure. In October, the working-level talks fell apart leaving the US leader frustrated.

Warned against nuclear test

Speculations were rife that North Korea might test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. US Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, while speaking at the Security Council, warned North Korea against further missile and nuclear tests. She had raised concerns about North’s indication of intercontinental ballistic missile tests which will bring the US in its range.

Read: Kim Jong Un's Aunt Makes An Appearance After Being Presumed Dead For Last 6 Years

Craft said that the US has sought to engage in “robust diplomacy with the DPRK”, but the signs were deeply troubling. “Let me be clear, we have not asked North Korea to do everything, before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone,” remarked the Ambassador after the Council meeting. Craft suggested North Korea avoid provocations and engage in dialogue. “Peace is a better way, and peace can only be achieved by doing this together,” she said.

Read: Donald Trump Calls Kim Jong-un 'man Of His Word' On Denuclearization

Later she took to Twitter to assert that North Korea can not achieve greater security and stability with missile and nuclear testing. The Ambassador opined that such tests will rather complicate their ability to negotiate an agreement to address North Korea's security and economic goals. North Korea had recently conducted a nuclear test at the Sohae launch site by going against the process of denuclearisation which drew ire of Trump administration.

Read: Kim Jong Un: N Korea Ready To Take 'shocking Actual Action' Against US

Read: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Holds Party Meeting Ahead Of US Deadline

(With ANI inputs)