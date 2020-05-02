Donald Trump Tells Joe Biden To 'just Go Out And Fight' Sexual Assault Allegations

The United States President Donald Trump has advised former Vice President Joe Biden to “just fight” the accusations of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993. In the belief that he himself has been a “total victim of this nonsense false accusations”, Trump said these issues are just “one of those things” that has to be acknowledged and “get in front of it”.However, the US President goes on to say in a radio interview that “it’s his problem” and added, “if it’s not true, you deny it”.

A former staff member when Joe Biden was a senator, Tara Reade has accused the former US VP of sexual assault and reportedly filed a complaint with Washington DC police. However, the police officials have registered the complaint to “inactive” cases. Biden has entirely denied the allegation and has reportedly said that “it never, never happened”. In a separate interview, Biden also said he doesn’t know “why after 27 years all of this gets raised”.

Read - Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In His First Direct Response

Read - Joe Biden Gets Backing Of Key Latina Activist Dolores Huerta

'Personification of hope'

The accusations by Reade came at the time when Biden is the face of the Democratic party in the upcoming elections in November. With all significant Democrats in the United States have stood up to support Biden, recently Congress Speaker even called him “true personification of hope”. While publically announcing her endorsement for the former VP as the new US President, Pelosi credited him for fighting for health care, American families among other issues in the past.

She also mentioned how former US President Barack Obama has showcased his confidence in Biden several times. Further while citing Biden's previous achievements, she concluded by saying she is “proud” to support Biden in the Presidential elections of 2020 in the United States against Republican US President Donald Trump.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.



To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

Read - Joe Biden Picks Vetting Team As He Searches For Running Mate

Read - Joe Biden Says He’d Leave US Embassy In Jerusalem If Elected