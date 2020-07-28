Donald Trump Wears Mask, Ramps Up Hope On COVID-19 Vaccine In North Carolina

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the United States, US President Donald Trump not only wore a face mask during his visit to North Carolina but also ramped up hopes regarding COVID-19 vaccine to be developed by the end of 2020. In a bid to impress his supporters in the battleground state of North Carolina, Trump showcased his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic even though the US remains the most virus-affected country in the world as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

As Donald Trump said that he has “heard very positive things” regarding the timetable of vaccine’s availability to the market, the total coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 4.2 million with 148,056 deaths. The Republican US President’s job approval ratings in the country have also reportedly plunged over his handling of coronavirus outbreak. But he still sought for the second week to showcase that he is in command of the situation and not avoiding his involvement.

“I heard very positive things,” Trump said when asked about the timetable for bringing a vaccine to market, “but by the end of the year we think we’re in very good shape to be doing that.”

Donald Trump says he ‘trusts’ Americans

Further spilling optimism, Donald Trump said that he ‘trusts’ all Americans to make the right decisions. But, he asserted that US citizens should especially focus on maintaining social distance along with rigorous hygiene and avoid crowded gatherings, bars. The US President even promoted the use of facemasks when appropriate while he wore it publicly for the first time only recently. While the US still recording a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Trump said that his administration will announce some good news regarding therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection within a couple of weeks.

"With respect to therapeutics, I can tell you that I think over the next couple of weeks, we will have some really, very good things to say... We will have some announcements on that over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters.

