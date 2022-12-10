Donald Trump Would Have Lost The Election Even If Twitter Didn't Interfere, Elon Musk Says

When journalist Matt Taibii published the part 3 of Twitter files, Elon Musk retweeted Taibbi. One Twitter user replied to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet by writing that "I dunno man. Legally trump lost 63 election lawsuits pertaining to the make believe 'fraud' situation. If even the courts threw out his cases it seems like Twitter was pretty justified with the ban. Crazy guys in the town square don't have to be amplified". Musk responded to this tweet by writing that he thinks Donald Trump would have lost the election even if Twitter did not interfere in the elections. He went on to say that was not the point, the point is that election interference is wrong.

"Do I think Trump would have lost anyway? Yes. And, as a reminder, I supported Biden, Hilary and Obama. Nonetheless, election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong", wrote Musk. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have had a testy relationship. When Musk suggested that Ron DeSantis would be a better choice as US presidential candidate in 2024, saying that Trump should ride off to the sunset, the ex-US president felt attacked.

Trump and Musk

Since that time, Trump has mocked Musk in some of his speeches. Musk's problems with Trump go back quite some time. During the 2016 elections, Musk said that, “he doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States", an apparent dig at Trump's marriages. It should be flagged that Musk has been married multiple times as well, and has been unable to sustain any one of them.

Whilst Donald Trump is the one is generally notorious for his less than sound takes, it was Trump who launched operation warp speed and closed down the US border during the early days of the pandemic. Musk on the other hand, wrote "the coronavirus panic is dumb". On July 12, Trump wrote that when Musk came to meet him at the White House, seeking help with his subsidised projects, Musk would have even dropped to his knees and begged for the help.