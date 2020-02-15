Would Donald Trump Choose A Gay President For US? Here's The Answer

While the United States President Donald Trump's administration has taken certain steps to erode the rights of people from LGBTG+ community, recently in an interview he said that he would have no problem in voting for a gay presidential candidate. Pete Buttigieg, who recently emerged as one of the frontrunners for Democrats in the race of White House, his sexuality has also reportedly become a campaign issue as a radio host questioned if Americans would choose a man “kissing his husband on stage”.

The US President, on the other hand, while speaking on Geraldo Rivera’s podcast said that he would have no problem in choosing a gay President for the United States but “some people would”. Rush Limbaugh who was recently awarded the medal of honour said on his radio which reportedly has millions of listeners questioned Buttigieg's sexuality who kisses his husband next to “Mr Man Donald Trump”. But Trump has said that he would vote for his rival but there “would be a group that probably would not”.

Trump said, “I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn't, and I wouldn't be among that group to be honest with you. I think that, yes, I think that it doesn't seem to be hurting 'Pete Boot-edge-edge' as you say, as you would call him. It doesn't seem to be hurting him very much but ... there would be a group that probably wouldn't. But you or I wouldn't be in that group.”

Would Americans vote for gay president?

According to a poll conducted in 2019, it was found out that 76 per cent American voters would vote in support for a gay or lesbian candidate which was reportedly two per cent up from 2015 when 74 per cent said they would choose a candidate from the same community. However, these polls have reportedly suggested that a candidate's sexuality is seen as an issue by nearly one-fourth of the American population.

Meanwhile, US Senator Bernie Sanders and Afghanistan veteran Pete Buttigieg have emerged as the new Democratic frontrunners in the White House race against the Republican US President Donald Trump. While Sanders claimed victory on February 12 in New Hampshire primary with 26 per cent votes and former mayor of South Bend finished second with 24 per cent votes. Last week, Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses and again finishing as the top two candidates among Democrats.

