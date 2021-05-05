Donald Trump's First Post On The Desk Is About 'beacon Of Freedom' Amid Social Media Ban

As Facebook Oversight Board announced that it has accepted case referral to reach a decision on the indefinite suspension of Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook account, the former US President on Wednesday launched his first communication on his own platform ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump.’ The Twitter-like board was added to Trump’s official website ‘Save America’ on the URL DonaldJTrump.com that allows him to send messages and videos like the platforms Facebook and Twitter. Each message also carried a repost button underneath that lets his audience share his communication on their own Twitter handle or Facebook profiles.

Trump's first message on his platform was posted on March 24 which went live with his platform on May 4. He posted an official “promotional video” that marked the launch of his feature wherein he can be heard talking about his Facebook and Twitter account suspension. “In a time of silence, and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” read the text on the screen over audio with a graphic of planet Earth. It further features the ex-US President’s new ‘Twitter-like’ account on his platform with a tagline “A place to speak freely and safely.” The 30-second video features Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home in Florida before zooming in to the words, “straight from the desk of Donald J Trump.” The feature comes after the social media ban that was imposed on Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol was not removed.

“Whether you believe the decision [to suspend Trump] was justified or not, many people are understandably uncomfortable with the idea that tech companies have the power to ban elected leaders,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP of global affairs and communications, said in a blog post in January. “It would be better if these decisions were made according to frameworks agreed by democratically accountable lawmakers. But in the absence of such laws, there are decisions that we cannot duck,” he added.

Facebook to decide on Trump ban

Earlier yesterday, Facebook’s Oversight Board said in a statement that it will issue a ruling on whether Trump must be allowed back as it cited the threat of potential ongoing violence. “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a statement, as the social media giant continued to de-platform the former leader who was held responsible for inciting resurrection. Trump's senior adviser Jason Miller meanwhile said that while the new platform or the feature isn't exactly that the former President had planned to launch, it, however, puts his voice out. "President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," Miller tweeted.