Donald Trump’s Iran Policy Can Be An 'opportunity' For Joe Biden, Says Iran's President

As the US Presidential elect Joe Biden is set to officially assume office, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement that the next US administration had the opportunity to compensate for “President Donald Trump’s mistakes”. Rouhani’s remarks come in view of Joe Biden’s foreign policy visions laid out in his election campaign trail that focused on security and prosperity between the US democracy and its alliances abroad. “America will lead by example and rally the world to meet our common challenges,” Biden said. In the highest-level response to the US, the Iranian leader called for the US to hold talks on Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal and mend ties, a state-run news agency IRNA confirmed.

With Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’ newly formed administration after the Nov. 3 elections, Iran’s leaders reacted differently as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted a segment of his speech from last week calling the US elections as ‘spectacle’ as he condemned Trump’s claims of deeming the democratic election process as “fraud.” Further, he added, that this is "an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US,” in a tweet. “Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear: the definite political, civil, and moral decline of the US regime,” Khamenei said. However, contrary to his counterpart’s approach, President Hassan Rouhani asked future US leader Joe Biden to amend Donald Trump’s policies towards Iran in a state media address.

The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 7, 2020

The American people have spoken.



And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.



Deeds matter most



Iran's record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 8, 2020

'Dastardly man' gone

“Biden victory is an opportunity for the next US government to make up for past mistakes and return to the path of adhering to international commitments with respect to global rules,” he said in a live-streamed address. Further, he claimed that the Iranians had defeated the US’ President’s imposed economic war as he demonstrated support for the incoming Biden government and urged the US’ newly formed administration to consider the will of the Iranian citizens. Hesameddin Ashena, adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted Iranian stood tall until that dastardly man [Trump] was gone.

The “gentleman in the White House” ruthlessly increased sanctions, Rouhani was quoted as saying by the state press as he referred to US President Donald Trump’s sanctions against Iran. Further, he accused Trump of not adhering to any ‘principles, neither human-rights nor international law” as he imposed trade sanctions that plummeted the Iranian economy further. Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats had called Trump’s moves to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as reckless. At his campaign, Biden said that the US will hold negotiations and re-enter Iran’s nuclear agreement with full compliance.

