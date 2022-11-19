Donald Trump's Role In Capitol Riots To Be Investigated By War Crimes Expert Jack Smith

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has appointed an independent lawyer to oversee the criminal investigation into former US President Donald Trump. US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith the special counsel for the case, reported BBC.

Smith is a former war crimes prosecutor and is set to lead inquiries into how the former US President handled classified documents during his tenure in the Oval Office. Additionally, Smith will investigate Donald Trump's alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riots. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing, as he remains subject to several other probes according to the BBC.

Possible implications of Jack Smith's investigation

As per the reports, Jack Smith will ultimately decide whether the former US President and Republican leader will face criminal charges pertaining to the case. The development comes just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for President.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said that it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor in "certain extraordinary cases" to independently manage an investigation and the prosecution. Moreover, he stated that the decision was made by him after considering the fact that Donald Trump intends to contest in the next election. "I have concluded that it is in the public interest,” said Garland.

He further stressed that the move would give the public confidence in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump slammed the "horrendous abuse of power" while labelling the US Justice Department "corrupt and highly political". He also accused the justice department of appointing a "super-radical left" special counsel for the case. Trump made the statement on Friday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, reported BBC.

In his role as the special counsel to the investigation on Donald Trump, Smith will be empowered to decide whether charges should be brought against the former US President and to prosecute any crimes he uncovers. However, Attorney General Garland would retain ultimate oversight of Smith's work. As per a statement by the Justice Department, Jack Smith said he intended to do his job independently and “in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”