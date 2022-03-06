Donald Trump's TruthSocial App Falls To 72 In Rankings Days After Losing No 1 Spot

Former US President Donald Trump's social media app TruthSocial has failed to deliver the desired results. Trump's popularity, appears to be insufficient for the launch of Truth Social, which was meant for him to get his opinion out but right now, Truth Social is not looking like a success. As per the reports of the Daily Beast, two sources familiar with the situation stated that Trump has been fuming behind the scenes about the app, despite putting on a brave face publicly.

Users were disappointed to realise that the app's "rollout" was actually an application for a waitlist, rather than immediate access. Trump appears to be growing irritated as the programme he extensively promoted and attached to his personal brand is not accepted as a legitimate alternative to Twitter and Facebook. Trump has been questioned in recent weeks for information on why users aren't flocking to the app, which has dropped to below 72nd in the Apple App Store, according to Sputnik.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are among the Republican members who are alleged to have TruthSocial accounts. SimilarWeb's analytical tools suggest that the waitlist's unusual sluggishness could also explain why Trump's app is not working. The average visitor to Truth Social stays for only 90 seconds, compared to seven minutes on Gettr and nine minutes on Gab.

Last week, Trump indicated that the app's launch was still in progress during his visit at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. He stated that it is slowly being opened and that people are coming on and are appreciating the product and they are getting a voice, according to the Daily Beast. He also stated that it's been a huge success and that they are dealing with hundreds of thousands of people wanting, and it's taking a long time. However, Truth Social's poor performance is significant given the company's large funding, despite Team Trump's best efforts to present it as a general growing pain rather than an obvious fault.

Former US President Donald Trump has remained quiet on whether he will run for president again in 2024, but his popularity and public appeal have remained strong thanks to his criticisms of the current administration and his appearances at rallies across the country.

Image: AP