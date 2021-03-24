Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy Appointed Surgeon General For Second Time By US Senate

American physician and former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Dr Vivek Murthy has been elected as America's surgeon general under the Biden administration Tuesday. Murthy who holds the position for the second time has now had the responsibility to help President Joe Biden in helping the US out of the pandemic situation that has worsened recently, like in many other nations.

The Senate announced the decision declaring the vote, 57 to 43, that "was a much smoother rife for Dr Murthy compared to 2014 when he was confirmed as a politically connected supporter of President Barack Obama, and would use his powers to tighten the gun control in the US" the leading US daily reported.

'We've endured great hardship as a nation over the past year'

First individual of Indian descent to hold the position in the US

He is the first individual of Indian descent who will hold the position of America's surgeon general. Murthy was earlier in 2011 chosen by President Barrack Obama to be a part of the advisory group on prevention, health promotion, integrative and public health. Obama later nominated Murthy in 2013 to be the US Surgeon-General. When Murthy was a student at Harvard University, he worked to establish two non-profit organisations — one aimed at the education of HIV/ AIDS in the US and India; and another was focussed on women community health workers in rural India who were trained.



Last month, Murthy referring to the Covid-19 situation in America had said that 'If appointed the Surgeon General of the US, he will do everything to turn around the pandemic.' Referring to one of the seven family members Murthy said he had lost due to coronavirus, he had added "I lost my Uncle who resided in Dallas recently due to the pandemic. My children are into remote-learning and they crave to get back to their school. There are many families who are struggling more than us and I want to make sure that I help people in this struggle."



Murthy who was born in England and raised in Miami grew up watching his parents who were medical practitioners, and is of the belief that "We all have an obligation to help each other whenever we can, so people in the country where we lived can be served," he added.

(Image credit: AP)