Drones Are Replacing Fireworks In Some 4th Of July Celebrations. Here's Why

Some cities in the US have decided to forego the traditional 4th of July fireworks celebrations in favour of the spectacular drone light shows this year. This decision was prompted by threats forest fires and wildfires and environmental concerns. Cities like Salt Lake City, Utah, Boulder tried out the alternative way of celebrating Independence Day on Saturday with its first ever drone show.

3 things to know

Several US cities plan to replace traditional fireworks celebration with drones.

This was prompted by environmental concerns and threats of wildfires.

Cities like Salt Lake City, Utah and some others have decided to implement the change this year.

Break away from the past traditions

As Americans gather to celebrate the 4th of July, some cities are opting to replace traditional firework displays with drone light shows. This has been due to the hot and dry conditions across much of the country and there are fears that fireworks could spark wildfires. Some cities embracing the change are Boulder in Colorado, Flagstaff in Arizona, and Salt Lake City in Utah.

Many public officials have said that the shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision to make and it was based on a number of factors, including increased danger of fires fueled by climate change. US cities are substituting loud, bombastic rockets with the quieter, environmentally-friendly drones.

Erin Mendenhall, the Mayor of Salt Lake City said in a press release that as temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah has an average of 800 to 1000 wildfires each year, and the state is among the most prone to wildfires in the US.

The city of Boulder in neighboring Colorado is also in its wildfire season. The city made a similar decision this year with its first-ever night time drone show next week. Except for the pandemic, Boulder had put on a Fourth of July fireworks show annually since 1941. That is going to change in 2023.

A laser light show replaces conventional explosions again in Flagstaff, Arizona. And at Lake Tahoe straddling the California-Nevada line, communities on the north shore will celebrate with a drone show they implemented last Fourth of July due to lingering drought and wildfire risks.

But the traditional celebration is returning to the main casino strip on Tahoe’s south shore where up to 100,000 visitors are expected to watch fireworks lit from barges illuminate the sky above the alpine lake.

Big crowds also are expected in Las Vegas, where highs are forecast to top 110 degrees and officials are urging residents to forgo personal pyrotechnics and instead enjoy those launched from casino rooftops.

“Leave the big shows to the pros,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

Fireworks sparked brush fire in Arizona

The risk of wildfires and forest fires being sparked by fireworks is real, particularly in the drought-stricken Western USA. On Saturday, during a planned fireworks display in Prescott, Arizona, a firework set off by a spectator caused a brush fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze was already half an acre in size. It was ultimately extinguished with help from the US Forest Service.

Eco-friendly and quieter option

Farther west in California, other communities like Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach have also opted to host the more environment friendly synchronized drone events for their celebrations, replacing fireworks. Drone shows are also quieter than fireworks. The noise stresses out pets like dogs and people with PTSD. Drones are also reusable and unlike fireworks they do not emit smoke and there are no other fallouts like debris. Apart from civilians, there are also a lot of military installations in San Diego, California. Huge fireworks might also cause disturbances to the military.

(With added input from AP)