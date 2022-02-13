Durham Probe Claims Clinton Campaign Paid To 'infiltrate' Trump Tower, White House Servers

John Durham, the federal prosecutor, who has been probing the allegation of Donald Trump's "collusion" with Russia, revealed that former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton' campaign had paid a tech company to "infiltrate" Trump Tower, Sputnik reported. The report also claimed that the tech company also infiltrated the White House servers in order to falsify a "narrative". A new motion filed by Durham on Friday is looking at the possible clash of interest in regard to former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was charged with making false statements to a federal agent (a charge Sussman pleaded not guilty to), reported Sputnik.

Irrespective of the motion filed by Durham, Sussman claimed he was not doing work "for any client" in September 2016. On the other hand, Durham argued he "had congregated and reported the allegations to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on behalf of at least two specific clients-- Tech Executive 1 and Internet Company 1. According to the federal prosecutor, Sussman repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work regarding the purported ties between the Trump campaign and Russia's Alfa Bank.

The motion also alleged that Sussman met and communicated with a former General Counsel to the Clinton campaign.

Further, it said the Clinton campaign formed a team of tech managers, lawyers and cyber investigators who allegedly functioned to form a fraudulent narrative connecting Trump to Russia.

Durham was appointed to the position in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr

"Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia," Sputnik quoted Durham as saying. "In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain 'VIPs', referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign," added Durham.

It is worth mentioning Durham was appointed to the position in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr, with a mandate to examine how the FBI and intelligence community set about investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and potential coordination with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. His team has interviewed a broad swath of officials across the Justice Department and intelligence community, including former CIA Director John Brennan, reported AP.