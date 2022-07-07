Elon Musk Fathered Twins With One Of His Top Executives In Neuralink In 2021: Report

In a major revelation, court documents reportedly claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk fathered two children with a top executive at his neurotechnology company, Neuralink in 2021. According to a report by Business Insider, Musk had twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis. With the addition of two new babies, the media report claimed Musk now fathers nine known children. The latest revelation came after the "duo" reportedly filed a petition to change the twins' names. As per the court documents, the "couple" wants Musk as the children's last name or 'surname' and the mother's last name as their middle name. As things stand, the petition was approved by a court in Texas.

Musk is widely regarded as the richest person in the world, having ownership of at least four companies: Tesla-- a multinational automotive and clean energy company; SpaceX-- spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and a satellite communications corporation; The Boring Company-- infrastructure and tunnel construction services company and Neuralink-- a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces. Currently, Zilis is associated with Neuralink as a director of operations and special projects, according to her LinkedIn profile. Though the official residence of Musk is near SpaceX's launch facility in the South, however, according to court documents, he mentioned the residential address as San Francisco--- a place where Zilis lives.

Who is Musk's 'new partner' Shivon Zilis?

As per the reports, Musk's 'partner', Zilis, was born in Ontario-- a province in east-central Canada that borders the US and the Great Lakes. Later, she did her bachelor's degree in economics and philosophy in 2008 from Yale. She started her career with the technology company- IBM and then moved to the venture-capital fund Bloomberg Beta. Zilis was also listed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 in the venture-capital category in 2015. According to Business Insider, Zilis met with Musk through her work with Open Artificial Intelligence which was founded by the 51-year-old billionaire around seven years ago. During the initial days of the start-up, she served as the youngest member of OpenAI's board of directors. Later, she moved to Tesla as a project director. Her role was reportedly widely appreciated. Reportedly, Musk is planning to make her new CEO of Twitter, if all goes well with the acquisition process.

Image: Twitter/@shivon/AP