Elon Musk Is Thinking Of ‘quitting His Jobs’; Here’s What He Wants To Do Next

Elon Musk has once again created a stir on the internet. On Thursday, the world’s richest person revealed that he was contemplating quitting his job. The tweet particularly gained momentum because it was not the first time that the SpaceX Chief floated the idea of adopting an alternate career option. Earlier this year, Musk had said his work was “pretty intense” and that he would serve only “several years” as chief of his electric vehicle-making firm Tesla.

What would Musk do?

According to the tweet, the 50-year-old wants to switch his career to a social media influencer. Notably, even sans the designation, Musk wields significant influence over his fans and followers. It has become evident many times as prices of cryptocurrencies have fluctuated manifold due to his tweets.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk quipped.

Born as Elon Reeve Musk in Pretoria, South Africa, he is also the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of OpenAIand Neuralink. Before finding love in Grimes, Musk had been earlier married to Talulah Riley and then Justine Musk. As the tech billionaire, who had also secured a position for the world’s richest person surpassing Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos. At present Musk's net worth tops US$266 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Notably, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, who overtook Musk for a few months this year, ranks number 2.

How did the Netizens react?

Elon Musk’s tweet sent the internet in frenzy. “I think you have accomplished so much and yet have sabotaged your legacy by acting sophomoric at times. However, I do respect your intellect and creativity. So, in short, I’m conflicted,” commented a user. Meanwhile, American YouTuber MrBeast quipped, “I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views!.” “Hey Elon, wanna play Minecraft some time?” commented the third user.

Tesla, Starlink, Starship, SpaceX ..... ETC

(Image: AP)