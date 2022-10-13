Elon Musk Launched New Perfume To Fund Twitter Purchase? Here's Is What Tesla CEO Said

Nearly two days after the major electric car seller, who has recently turned into a "Perfume Salesman, quipped a new way to promote his recently-launched perfume, 'Burnt Hair'. This time, the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, humorously asked his followers on Twitter to buy the newly-launched product in order to assist him in acquiring the microblogging site-- a deal which has been stuck into limbo, despite several twists and turns. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," said the world's richest man in a tweet posted some nine hours ago.

Notably, the Tesla CEO, who has been a vocal critic of Twitter, announced the launch of perfume on the same platform. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote on Twitter on October 9, Sunday. Within minutes of announcing on the platform, Musk claimed that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!" The trend has been followed even on Wednesday, with a post claiming around ten thousand units sold.

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman". According to the website of the perfume, the perfume bottle is priced at Rs 8,400 ($100). As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire". "Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport". Further, Musk informed his followers that the perfume can be purchased using cryptocurrency as well. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!" He also said that the perfume is "an omnigender product".

Why did Elon Musk-Twitter deal land in controversy?

Musk's Twitter deal is stuck in limbo, as he found several demerits in the platform. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform. This also landed him in a legal battle with the platform as he cancelled the deal claiming millions of bot users.

Though in June this year, the microblogging site reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam accounts. According to Twitter, it has around 229 million accounts, of which nearly 5% are fake or bots. But the Tesla CEO disputed the claims and said 20% or more are bogus, without contending any evidence. After several "bogus" claims, he took a U-turn last week and proposed his intention to buy a 100% stake in Twitter.

