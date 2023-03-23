Last Updated:

Elon Musk 'not Convinced' By ChatGPT Bot's Answer; Amuses The Internet

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, who is known for being active on the social media platform, has again reacted to one of the trending topics, that is ChatGPT.

Saumya joshi
Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, who is known for being active on the social media platform, has again reacted to one of the trending topics, that is ChatGPT. One of the Twitter users posted a screenshot of an AI chatbot to bait Elon Musk and the result has been really interesting. A Twitter user goes by the name @SamTwits has asked: "ChatGPT with writing a tweet that Mr Musk would reply to or like." 

Elon Musk's reaction to the Chat GPT

The AI chatbot replied: "Exciting times for space exploration! Looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe!" ChatGPT responded with a rocketship emoji and the hashtags "#SpaceX #Mars #Exploration." Taking the screenshot to Twitter, Sam tweeted, "Haha, ChatGPT has absolutely nailed the 
@elonmusk algo!!! 👏"

After a day, Elon Musk reacted to the tweet on which he was tagged by Sam. Twitter tycoon, Elon Musk wrote, "It missed the mark. I hate hashtags." Musk was not convinced by the reply from the AI chatbot. 

The tweet posted by Sam has garnered more than 4 million views, liked by more than 20,000, and has been retweeted over 700 times. After Space X CEO, Musk's reply to Sam's tweet, the comment section was flooded with all sorts of replies. One of the Twitter users wrote in the comments,  ''Well, apparently it did not, since you responded. Who knows, maybe it used hashtags to bait you into commenting.'' Whereas another Twitter user highlighted the dislike of hashtags and commented, ''Owner of Twitter hating hashtags gotta be a sign of the apocalypse.'' It is to be noted that last month, Twitter CEO, Musk sought to create an alternative to ChatGPT. Further, as per the media reports, Musk has also hired Igor Babuschkin, who left Google's DeepMind AI unit, to work on the development of the rival chatbot. 

