Elon Musk Parties With Sergey Brin, Shares Pic To Dispel Affair Rumours With Latter's Wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of himself enjoying a party with Sergey Brin to dispel rumours that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan - the wife of Google co-founder. Musk shared the picture with the New York Post after it was reported that his alleged affair with Shanahan propelled Brin to file for divorce and end his friendship with the Tesla chief. "Nicole and Sergey’s divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me. I am sure both of them would confirm that. I spoke to both about this and they say the story isn’t coming from them, so it must be a case of a broken telephone, two or three layers removed,” Musk clarified in an email, as reported by the New York Post.

51-year-old Musk termed the allegations of the affair with Shanahan as "completely baseless" and even claimed that "he hasn't even had sex in ages." His remarks came after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Musk's alleged affair with the Google co-founder's estranged wife. "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic [sic]," Musk wrote in a tweet on Monday, July 25.

'I simply don't have much time for shenanigans because of my crazy job schedule...': Musk

Dismissing the report further, Musk termed it simply the latest instance of character assassination attacks, which, according to him, have intensified this year. "I simply don't have much time for shenanigans because of my crazy job schedule. The main suspects in these alleged wrongdoings weren't even questioned," he claimed. The billionaire also advised the WSJ to publish stories that genuinely matter to their readers and have a strong factual foundation, instead of believing third-party random hearsay.

Musk and Brin are longtime friends

It is significant to mention here that Musk and Brin are longtime friends and the latter also provided the Tesla chief with $500,000 in 2008 when the company was going through a financial crisis. Meanwhile, Musk also gifted one of Tesla's first all-electric sport utility cars to Brin in 2015.

