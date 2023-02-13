Elon Musk Reacts After US Fighter Jets Shoot Down UFO, Says 'some Of My Alien Friends...'

After the US military shot down a fourth flying object in its skies, Twitter CEO Elon Musk was quick to react on his social media platform on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk asked his followers on the micro-blogging platform not to worry about flying objects.

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

The post by Elon Musk has been viewed by 32 million times and has been liked by more than 3 lakh Twitter users. Elon musk, who joked about the serious security concern, has got several comments from various Twitter users. One of the Twitter users who is a Social Community Manager of 'Call of Duty' (Video game), Dex wrote, "Are they coming for the Super Bowl?"

Whereas, one of Musk's followers named Eric Pistey wrote, "It’s terrible that in todays climate you have no reason to believe anything the U.S. government or the Media says. They’ve lied to us to many times on to many issues."

Flying objects hovering over the US

A Chinese spy balloon (which Beijing said was a weather balloon) has been shot down by the US military on February 4. This was followed by the downing of two unidentified flying objects on Friday and Saturday in US and Canadian airspace, respectively, reported CNN. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both the unidentified flying objects that have been shot in the US and Canadian airspace "were likely also balloons". On Sunday, the US military again shot down a fourth flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan, as per CNN reports.