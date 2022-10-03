Elon Musk Suggests UN-monitored Referendum In 'wantaway' Ukraine Areas; Russia Must Accept

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday shared a Twitter poll and asked his followers to give their opinion on the suggestion he has put on Russia's Ukraine war to bring peace.

The Tesla founder suggested elections in the annexed regions under United Nations supervision. "Russia leaves if this is the will of the people," he said.

"Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake)," he said, adding that assured water supply to Crimea. He also opined that Ukraine should remain neutral and asked followers to reply with their recommendations in "yes and no".

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then," Musk said. Moreover, he stated a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome of this conflict is "nuclear war".

In March, Elon Musk had publically challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a "single combat" for Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX CEO wrote, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat".

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces had thanked Musk for providing Starklink systems to them amid the war against Russia,

Russia annexes four regions of Ukraine

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions- Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kheria and claimed "this is the will of millions of people."

"There are four new regions of Russia," Putin said in a speech filled with highly critical rhetoric about Ukraine and its Western allies. He had stated that the residents of four annexed regions will now be Russia's "citizens forever".

