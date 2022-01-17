Elon Musk Trolls Himself With Twitter Sign-up Meme: 'I Never Tweet Anything Controversial'

"Twitter is a war zone. If somebody's going to jump in the war zone, it's like, okay, you're in the arena. Let's go,” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had once said during the "60 Minutes" interview when he was questioned about his ‘most controversial tweets’ yet. On Sunday, Musk, widely known for posting jokes and "dank memes” in a sarcastic comment said that he “never shares anything controversial” on Twitter.

Interestingly the Hyperloop and The Boring Company founder backed his statement with yet another hilarious meme that read: “Get fired from your job in 5 to 10 years, join Twitter today.” The image shared by Musk depicted the signup page for the Microblogging site Twitter with the easiest options to get fired: Say anything you want, then wait for 5 to 10 years, and “Surprise! You’re fired.”

Good thing I never tweet anything controversial pic.twitter.com/T7sD1q1hvd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

While Elon Musk is known to speak his mind and is endeared by his followers for this quality, the Tesla boss, many times had to deal with the consequences of his tweets later—mostly in terms of Tesla’s stock prices fluctuation. Musk has also had to deal with the investor's lawsuits and investigations from theSecurities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice for some of his tweets that riled up the market.

Musk has also been quite outspoken on Twitter, calling Public transit consultant Jarrett Walker “an idiot” one time and poking fun at questions about Tesla's financial health in a newspaper style taking a jibe at coverage of his own firm on April Fools' Day Twitter thread. "Tesla Goes Bankrupt Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it," Musk wrote. This did not please his investors and analysts.

Musk and Walker had a brief back and forth after the former tweeted that public transport is painful. “It sucks. Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn't leave where you want it to leave, doesn't start where you want it to start, doesn't end where you want it to end?” To this walker replied, ”hatred of sharing space with strangers is a luxury (or pathology) that only the rich can afford.” Musk in response declared his critic an “idiot.”

Musk's Twitter deride not new

Musk also garnered controversy after Twitter appointed new CEO Parag Agrawal and Tesla boss shared a photoshopped image of Agrawal in Stalin’s position and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the role of Nikolay Yezhov, a close Stalin associate as a way of condemning Parag’s views of censorship at Twitter, especially the far-right political sources as he had earlier mentioned.

Agrawal had once tweeted, "If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists,’” a quote from “The Daily Show.” He had also told MIT Technology Review that Twitter isn’t “bound by the First Amendment,” and his comments were disapproved by the far-right and Conservative political figures who condemned the Twitter ban on the former Republican President Donald Trump.

Musk had then taken a swipe at Twitter’s views about imposing curbs on free speech. While Musk is no stranger to causing a stir on social media, he had also said in an interview with his biographer, Ashlee Vance that he “doesn't stand by all the tweets I've ever done” as some of them are “definitely extremely dumb.”