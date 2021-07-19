Elon Musk Warns Against 'Population Collapse' On Earth, Says Mars Has 'need' For People

Space X founder Elon Musk has blatantly expressed his desire to colonize Mars in the near future. Now, a tweet by the tech billionaire about how Mars has a “great need” for people has created a stir on the internet. It all started when a fan page of Elon Musk named ‘Tesla owners of the East Bay’ brought up the topic of population collapse that Earth could face owing to declining birth rates.

“Population collapse could be us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off,” they tweeted tagging Elon Musk.

As it turned out, Musk replied to the post asserting that population collapse was a “much bigger problem than people realize” and it was only for Earth. As far as the red planet is concerned, it needs more and more human habitation with its zero population. “Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars,” Musk wrote.

I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth.



Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero.



Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Population collapse or surge ?

Musk’s comment left people intrigued and raked up nearly a thousand likes, over 1,300 retweets, and a myriad range of comments. "Will you design a spacesuit for your Baby Shiba Inu!?," joked a user. Meanwhile, another user posed a 'serious question'. He wrote, "I don't understand. On one side I hear about population collapse and on the other hand, I hear that we have an overpopulation problem. Which one is it? I just want to understand."

"If humans stop procreating we will be doomed with billions of old people, and not enough young/active people to sustain them," suggested a third user. However, there were a lot of people who questioned the said 'population collapse' arguing that the population was instead surging.

The overall population of the planet has been increasing, last time I checked the stats, or do you consider humans outside Scandinavia not part of those stats? — Paul (@PaulHoofman) July 14, 2021

Population collapse? I see someone has never been to India. The planet has four times as many people as when I was born. But, 'collapse', sure.... — jratcliff63367 (@jratcliff) July 14, 2021

The earth is completely overpopulated... what do you mean by population collapse? — Tom (@Tom37478386) July 15, 2021

You are a genius and a visionary. But how can the earth ever be less hospitable than Mars? Even realizing the worst of global warming outcome or even a nuclear holocaust, our atmosphere will be more suitable. I suspect another reason for going to Mars — Mark Melnyk (@MarkMelnyk10) July 14, 2021

"demographic transition" in Wiki. In all of the world after urbanization, number of kids per family goes down below 2 universally, thats what's happening in India and in the rest of the world. Population is not increasing because of births but people living longer dying later. — kent errata (@KentErrata) July 15, 2021

'Population Collapse' is a bit strong. Gradual population decline would be more accurate.

FYI - US population increased by 0.75% last year. — DogeZillaUK (@ZillaDoge) July 14, 2021

Elon Musk’s love and vehemence for space are not hidden from his fans and followers. The SpaceX founder has many times in the past expressed his seemingly ‘wild’ ambitions to colonize mars, make humankind a multi-planetary species amongst other things. Just recently, he reiterated it by penning a Haiku aimed at those who ‘attack space.’ In his heartfelt poetry, the multi-millionaire narrated how space gives hope to hundreds of thousands of people. Haiku is a type of short-form poetry originally from Japan that consists of five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.

Image: AP/Pixabay