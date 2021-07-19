Last Updated:

Elon Musk Warns Against 'Population Collapse' On Earth, Says Mars Has 'need' For People

Space X founder Elon Musk has blatantly expressed his desire to colonize Mars in the near future. Now, a tweet by the tech billionaire has created a stir online

Space X founder Elon Musk has blatantly expressed his desire to colonize Mars in the near future. Now, a tweet by the tech billionaire about how Mars has a “great need” for people has created a stir on the internet. It all started when a fan page of Elon Musk named ‘Tesla owners of the East Bay’ brought up the topic of population collapse that Earth could face owing to declining birth rates.

“Population collapse could be us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off,” they tweeted tagging Elon Musk. 

As it turned out, Musk replied to the post asserting that population collapse was a “much bigger problem than people realize” and it was only for Earth. As far as the red planet is concerned, it needs more and more human habitation with its zero population. “Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars,” Musk wrote. 

Population collapse or surge ? 

Musk’s comment left people intrigued and raked up nearly a thousand likes, over 1,300 retweets, and a myriad range of comments. "Will you design a spacesuit for your Baby Shiba Inu!?," joked a user. Meanwhile, another user posed a 'serious question'. He wrote, "I don't understand. On one side I hear about population collapse and on the other hand, I hear that we have an overpopulation problem. Which one is it? I just want to understand."

"If humans stop procreating we will be doomed with billions of old people, and not enough young/active people to sustain them," suggested a third user. However, there were a lot of people who questioned the said 'population collapse' arguing that the population was instead surging. 

Elon Musk’s love and vehemence for space are not hidden from his fans and followers. The SpaceX founder has many times in the past expressed his seemingly ‘wild’ ambitions to colonize mars, make humankind a multi-planetary species amongst other things. Just recently, he reiterated it by penning a Haiku aimed at those who ‘attack space.’ In his heartfelt poetry, the multi-millionaire narrated how space gives hope to hundreds of thousands of people. Haiku is a type of short-form poetry originally from Japan that consists of five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third. 

