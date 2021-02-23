Elon Musk's 2008 Video Explaining Why Tesla Cars Are Expensive Goes Viral Again

A video from 13-years-ago in which Elon Musk explains why Tesla cars are so expensive has resurfaced on Twitter and has taken the internet by storm. The clip shared by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley shows Musk discussing electric vehicles in 2008 and explaining why they are the future. It is worth mentioning that back in 2008, which Musk has previously said was the “worst year” of his life, Tesla was losing money and was nearly out of cash.

In the video, Musk explained, “There's an important point about Tesla that whenever somebody buys a Tesla Roadster, (which then cost 100,000$) sports car, every penny that Tesla makes, goes into the development of a smaller lower-cost vehicle”.

READ: Elon Musk Tweets In Support Of Dogecoin Again, Refers To Tesla's Supercomputer

He added that there’s no dividend ever and further joked “My salary is minimum wage. I’m a volunteer, basically”. The highlight of the clip, however, is Musk’s vision about EVS. In the video, the Tesla CEO explained that that the point of expensive cars for rich people is that “when you have new technology, it takes time to optimize that technology”.

“If you think back to the early days of laptops or cell phones or anything new, it's expensive in the early days. The first job you have with new technology is that you have to make it work. The critical point is you can't get to the low-cost cars unless you start with the expensive ones,” Musk said.

.@elonmusk discussing electric vehicles in 2008 as tesla was nearly out of cash. pic.twitter.com/q41Tw9bfx9 — Tesla Owners Of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 22, 2021

READ: Elon Musk-led Study Reveals Not All COVID-19 Patients Have Enough Antibodies

Netizens call Musk the ‘biggest entrepreneur’

It is worth noting that the video is part of a much longer video, from Elon Musk’s 2008 SpaceX presentation to the Hollywood Hill. Meanwhile, the video shared on Twitter has been viewed nearly 2.2 million times and has garnered thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, “My restaurants are struggling to stay open but when you have vision and you refuse to stay down, it's videos like this that push me harder. Good on you Elon. Never stop believing”. Another added, "The biggest entrepreneur of our time”.

He took a big risk and that risk paid off MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/3uqBJiNowY — Ini Bassey (@IniBassey12) February 22, 2021

you sir are an inspiration and because of that one day I would love to work with you. I have also started to learn how to code because I want to be involved with tech, and eventually follow ur footsteps and carry on ur mission. — x (@xBodyguard1222x) February 22, 2021

imo Elon Musk has taught through Tesla some of the biggest lessons OF THE DECADE in innovation/disruptive tech — Eric Vallès Baix (@vallesbaix) February 22, 2021

READ: Elon Musk Faces Rejection By French Villagers As They Deny Permission To Install Antennas

So many haters. Elon will continue to do amazing things that improve human life as we know it, no matter what the doubters think. — SirKlix (@SirKlix) February 22, 2021

Amazing! Keep up the great work. He had a vision and just worked hard to achieve it. Deserves all he has achieved. Keep up the great work and keep inspiring!!!!!! — Lewis Edmunds (@lewiseasyliving) February 22, 2021

💪Fighter. Tough times but this is what Passion can do!

For every Prize, there's a Price indeed. — Jeanneret Imanishimwe (@Jeanneret_I) February 22, 2021

READ: Bill Gates Says He Is Not A 'Mars Person', Praises Elon Musk For Making Electric Cars