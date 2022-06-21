Elon Musk's Child Files Documents To Change Name; No Longer 'wish To Be Related’ To Him

Elon Musk’s child Xavier Alexander Musk has filed documents to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in a bid to be identified as a woman, TMZ reported citing court filings. While the Tesla CEO has not spoken about his seven known children, the media outlet stated that Vivian wishes to stay away from any attention and the limelight.

As per the report, Vivian, who appears to have no social media accounts, filed documents of name change in LA County. Because she is 18, she has the right to legally change her name. She reportedly celebrated her birthday in April and wanted to be identified as a woman.

Moreover, the documents have uncovered her rift with Elon Musk as her statement read, “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with my birth father or wish to be related to my birth father in any way.”

Vivian has, however, wished to retain her mother’s name, Wilson. As things stand, the SpaceX boss is yet to comment on his child’s change of identity. Elon has seven children and in 2004, he welcomed twins, Xavier who is now Vivan, and Griffin through In vitro fertilization (IVF) with his then partner Justine Wilson, who lost her first son, Nevada Alexander. Justine and Elon were married from 2000 to 2008 and lost Nevada at the age of 10 weeks in 2002.

After the twins, Justine again gave birth via IVF to triplets named Kai, Saxon and Damian. Several years later, Elon welcomed another son with his then-girlfriend Grimes. The couple had announced the name of their child X Æ A-Xii and caused a stir across the globe. Only recently it has emerged that Grimes and Elon also had a daughter named, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Elon Musk tweeted ‘pronouns suck’

It is pertinent to mention here that in July 2020, the Telsa CEO tweeted “pronouns suck” and just months later, he took to the microblogging platform for trans rights and said, “these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Musk had faced backlash from the trans community after he shared a meme on his account depicting a British Red Coat with “love to oppress” written on his hat against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War. The caption of the meme had stated, “when you put he/him in (yo)ur bio”. In response to the criticism, Musk not only said that he supports the trans community but also shared a Tesla post about the electric car-making company scoring 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in 2020 in the LGBTQ community.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Image: AP