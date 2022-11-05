Elon Musk’s Parody Account With Blue Tick Tweets Lyrics Of Bhojpuri Song

Amid the ongoing Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition drama, a verified account of the micro-blogging platform has started tweeting in Hindi after making the profile look very similar to the real Tesla CEO’s account. With similar display names and profile pictures, the accounts are identical and differences are hard to spot. When observed closely, the actual Musk’s account can be noticed with the help of the number of followers. Twitter’s owner Elon Musk has 114.1 million Followers while the fake account has 91.9K Followers with the profile name “@iawoolford”.

Apart from these differences, the verified Twitter account posing as Elon Musk started posting a series of tweets in Hindi. Today (November 5), the account said in a tweet referring to the $8 that Twitter will charge consumers who want a blue tick mark next to their name to indicate a verified account, “The “Twitter Tere Tukde Honge” gang will also have to pay $8”.

Has Elon Musk tweeted in Hindi?

Further, in another tweet, the account said with a meme image, “This bird is sold.”

In subsequent tweets, it posted dialogues from a movie and a line that appeared to be from a song.

It is, however, not clear who all are behind these tweets and who has created the fake account which looks exactly like Elon Musk.

Twitter will charge consumers $8 for the blue tick

Meanwhile, according to Elon Musk, Twitter would charge consumers who desire to have a blue tick mark next to their name to indicate a verified account $8 per month. Musk claimed it was "essential to defeat spam/scam" as part of the reforms made after a $44 billion buyout of the social media platform, BBC reported.

Musk said on Twitter, "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," further slamming the old method of blue tick verification as a "lords and peasants system".

Notably, the blue tick icon next to any username, which is often reserved for well-known people, is presently free.

According to the BBC report, critics claimed that the change may make it more difficult to locate trustworthy sources.

