'Equality Act' For LGBTQ Protection Passes US House; Republicans Against Senate's Approval

Amending the US Civil Rights Act of 1964 — the 'Equal Credit Opportunity Act', the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 'Equality Act' by a vote of 224-206, which is now a sweeping civil rights bill that will extend proper education, shelter, employment, and indiscrimination to the LGBTQ+ community in America.

The bill however is yet to face heated sessions in the Senate as a few Republicans strongly objected to the passing of the new bill as the 'equality act' allegedly puts 'women's rights in sports and other sectors under direct threat'. Another claim in the debate on the floor was that the new bill is 'being imposed on America and that the new government wants to force their beliefs on the rest', alleged Republican Chip Roy.

READ | US Senators Asked To 'outcompete' China And Invest In Alliances Like India

The Bill that is aimed at ending the indiscrimination against the LGBTQ+ is one of the top legislative priorities President Biden wants to pass in the first 100 days of his governance. Rep. David Cicilline who introduced the measure in the House said "If the Equality Act becomes law, then it would ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans live free of discrimination. Every citizen in the US deserves respect and dignity," he stressed.

READ | US President Believes It's Important To Modernise Immigration System: WH

A similar version of the bill made it to the House in May 2019, where eight Republicans voted for it. However, it never reached the Senate due to a lack of votes. Now, there is a 50-50 split for votes between the ruling Democrats and the Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris is in a 'tiebreaking role'. She would require at least 10 Republican votes with all Democrats 'for the bill', to get it approved in the Senate.

READ | Biden Signs Order To Strengthen US Supply Chains

The passing of the bill in the House was also hailed by a few prominent people from the LGBTQ+ community, who stated "It's time to end this kind of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community". First openly gay person of colour in Congress, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., was quoted by a US national daily as saying "I would be now thinking of all the LGBTQ activists who protested and created a movement to shield the lives of LGBTQ people and expand our rights."

The Twitter handle of the Senate Judiciary Committee also conveyed that the members are with the decision. Here's a tweet

LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. Chair @SenatorDurbin and the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats stand with @SenJeffMerkley, @SenBooker, @SenatorBaldwin, and @SenateDems in support of the #EqualityAct and look forward to helping this critical legislation become law. — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) February 25, 2021

The Supreme Court last year in June had ruled in the favour of the LGBTQ+ community and against workplace discriminations with people from the community. While it was objected by a few Republicans on claims that the bill "would force churches in the public square to do things that counter their beliefs", Biden administration took up the task of pushing the bill forward in the Senate.

Meanwhile, President Biden took it on Twitter and hailed the decision in the House. Here's his tweet.

Transgender rights are human rights — and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act.



Now it's time for the Senate to do the same. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2021

Congresswoman Marie Newman posted a video that shows her placing an LGBTQ+ flag outside the office of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene who had called the passing of the bill 'disgusting, immoral and evil'. Here's her tweet

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”



Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Moreover, Rep. Chip Roy strongly objected to the new bill and stressed in the House that the government is forcing its belief on Americans. Here are a few mixed reactions of a few prominent leaders from the US.

"They want to tell people who disagree on these issues that they need to go to the corner and that they need to hide. And they need to give up their closely held beliefs and their values...it is absolutely an abomination."



From Rep. Roy's floor speech opposing the Equality Act. pic.twitter.com/lcXZEV7oiJ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) February 25, 2021

The House just passed the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Now let’s pass it in the Senate and make it law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 25, 2021

BREAKING: The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Equality Act, which enshrines protections for LGBTQ Americans into federal law! We applaud the LGBTQ members of the House for their dedication to this fight, and we urge the Senate to pass this critical bill immediately. pic.twitter.com/jSQMNz29mk — LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) February 25, 2021

A major reason I OPPOSE the so-called "Equality" Act.



We must protect our girls and women in sports.https://t.co/QAmz15btGq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 25, 2021

READ | US Bombs Facilities In Syria Used By Iran-back Terrorists