'Equality Act' For LGBTQ Protection Passes US House; Republicans Against Senate's Approval

There is a 50-50 split for votes between the ruling Democrats and Republicans, and VP Kamala Harris is in a 'tiebreaking role' to get the bill cleared in Senate

US

Amending the US Civil Rights Act of 1964 — the 'Equal Credit Opportunity Act', the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 'Equality Act' by a vote of 224-206, which is now a sweeping civil rights bill that will extend proper education, shelter, employment, and indiscrimination to the LGBTQ+ community in America.

The bill however is yet to face heated sessions in the Senate as a few Republicans strongly objected to the passing of the new bill as the 'equality act' allegedly puts 'women's rights in sports and other sectors under direct threat'. Another claim in the debate on the floor was that the new bill is 'being imposed on America and that the new government wants to force their beliefs on the rest', alleged Republican Chip Roy.

The Bill that is aimed at ending the indiscrimination against the LGBTQ+ is one of the top legislative priorities President Biden wants to pass in the first 100 days of his governance. Rep. David Cicilline who introduced the measure in the House said "If the Equality Act becomes law, then it would ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans live free of discrimination. Every citizen in the US deserves respect and dignity," he stressed.

A similar version of the bill made it to the House in May 2019, where eight Republicans voted for it. However, it never reached the Senate due to a lack of votes. Now, there is a 50-50 split for votes between the ruling Democrats and the Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris is in a 'tiebreaking role'. She would require at least 10 Republican votes with all Democrats 'for the bill', to get it approved in the Senate.

The passing of the bill in the House was also hailed by a few prominent people from the LGBTQ+ community, who stated "It's time to end this kind of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community". First openly gay person of colour in Congress, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., was quoted by a US national daily as saying "I would be now thinking of all the LGBTQ activists who protested and created a movement to shield the lives of LGBTQ people and expand our rights."

The Twitter handle of the Senate Judiciary Committee also conveyed that the members are with the decision. Here's a tweet

The Supreme Court last year in June had ruled in the favour of the LGBTQ+ community and against workplace discriminations with people from the community. While it was objected by a few Republicans on claims that the bill "would force churches in the public square to do things that counter their beliefs", Biden administration took up the task of pushing the bill forward in the Senate.
Meanwhile, President Biden took it on Twitter and hailed the decision in the House. Here's his tweet.

Congresswoman Marie Newman posted a video that shows her placing an LGBTQ+ flag outside the office of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene who had called the passing of the bill 'disgusting, immoral and evil'. Here's her tweet

Moreover, Rep. Chip Roy strongly objected to the new bill and stressed in the House that the government is forcing its belief on Americans. Here are a few mixed reactions of a few prominent leaders from the US.

