Eric Trump Says 'amazing' Indian-American Community Represents 'best Of America'

With US presidential election just around the corner, the Trump campaign intensified its outreach towards the ‘amazing’ Indian-American community. While speaking at a gathering in suburban Atlanta, President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, underlined that the entire Trump family loves the community and said that Indian-American represents the ‘best of America’. He said that Trump will never let the community down as he ‘truly loves you’.

Eric said, “We as a family, we truly love you. We truly love you. We love what you represent. You represent the best of America. You represent the best of this society. And I can tell you, my father will never, never, ever let you down”.

While speaking at the formal launch event of ‘India Voices for Trump’, Eric spoke about his father’s policy on China and Pakistan. He said that Trump is ‘very different’ from his predecessors and added that while the past presidents have emboldened China, his father has and will always stand for the ‘great country’. Eric said that the Indian-American community stands for everything that the Trump family stands for.

“I think that's very different than past presidents, to tell you the truth. I think, when you see how past presidents have emboldened China. And you see the problems that Indians are having with China and will likely have with China and in fact the whole world will probably have with China at some point. You know, the problems with Pakistan better than I ever will,” Eric said.

He added, “My father has always been there for your great country and I promise you, he will always be there for Indian Americans”.

Eric Trump hails Indian-American community as ‘amazing’

Furthermore, Trump’s second son, who has been campaigning on behalf of his father across the country, described the Indian-Americans as an ‘amazing, amazing’ community. He said that what the community stands for, his family also stands for same, i.e “Family, work, faith, love of America, love of country”. He further went on to refer to a bunch of buildings that his family business has in India and added that ‘India is a spectacular country with incredible people’.

Meanwhile, last month, National Chair of Donald Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle said that Indian Americans have shown immense support to the Republicans in its campaign for US Presidential elections. Guilfoyle added that Trump has received a lot of support from the people of India and Indian Americans. In some of the American states, more than 50% of the community members are supporting Donal Trump for the upcoming presidential elections in November.

(With inputs from PTI)

