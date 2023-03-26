Ex-Meta Employee Says She Got Paid Rs 1.5 Crore Salary 'to Do Nothing'

A former Meta employee on Saturday claimed that she was paid a whopping $190k [Rs 1.5 crore] salary "to do nothing" at the company, according to The Independent, which cited her TikTok video. Madelyn Machado, who was a recruiter, took to social media and shared details of her six-month stint in 2021, seemingly claiming that her job had not much of a responsibility but she was paid, anyway. "I posted a video that has gone viral on the wrong side of TikTok. Where I stated in my six months at Meta, I wasn't expected to hire anyone and I didn't do anything other than learn for the first six months," Machado said on LinkedIn.

'Getting paid $190k to do nothing'

In a TikTok video titled "Getting paid $190k to do nothing at Meta," Machado said that Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta wasn't hiring new employees while she was working there. And so, claimed the ex-employee, her days were full of "learning." The former employee went on to say that Meta has the "best onboarding and training" procedures, which she said were also "very thorough." The employee criticised the meetings but added that the company overall went on to meet her expectations.

"At the start of the career," she said, she was "taking it all in." "We weren't expected to hire anybody for the first six months, even the first year. That really blew my mind. Like perfect, I'm just going to ride this out for a year, obviously, I didn't make that," she added in the video.

Machado told her fans that "most that we did [at Meta], this is the crazy part. We had so many team meetings. Why are we meeting? We're not hiring anybody, just to hear how everyone else isn't hiring anybody. And also, I was on a team where everyone was new, so none of us was hiring anybody." While the former employee revealed her time at Meta, claiming that there was nothing to do in the company for her role, she later clarified that her job wasn't that easy. Her role at Meta was not that simple either, she said, adding that at some point it was taken out of context.