Ex-Republican Liz Cheney Blames Trump And Biden For Current Afghanistan Crisis

As the Taliban seized the most crucial provinces of Afghanistan within a week, US president Joe Biden has been facing extreme criticism for his decision to withdraw US troops from the war-torn country. Criticising the 'panic' decision of Mr Biden, Liz Cheney, U.S. Representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district since 2017, in a series of tweets, has declared the Afghanistan crisis "a collective failure of both Biden and former US President Donald Trump". Cheney, On August 15, uncovered the two-year-old tweets of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where he had advocated for the Talibani terrorists.

The Taliban continues to support, harbor and fight alongside al Qaeda. They are not a partner for peace. Any deal that fails to prevent America’s enemies from establishing safe-havens on Afghan soil is a phony deal that threatens our security and risks another 9/11. https://t.co/Yd7X3Tif7w — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 17, 2019

The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. https://t.co/PQ1i5W6zZt — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2021

In a reply to the earlier tweets of Pompeo, Chenny said, "The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. America’s enemies know that the slogan 'ending endless war' actually means unconditional surrender. That is what we are seeing in Afghanistan today. American weakness is dangerously provocative."

Both Trump and Biden are responsible for chaos: Cheney

On Friday, she also joined a television interview to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. While replying to a question of the reporter, Cheney said that the disaster, the catastrophe that we’re watching unfold right now across Afghanistan did not have to happen. "It’s not just that people predicted that this would happen, everyone was warned that this would happen. We’ve now created a situation where we get to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, we are surrendering Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that housed al Qaeda when they plotted and planned the attacks against us," added Cheney in a statement released after the interview.

When asked about taking responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan, she held both Biden and Trump accountable for the humanitarian crisis that Afghanistan is facing right now. "I think that, absolutely, President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision, but there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this. They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace. President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce al Qaeda. None of that has happened, none of it has happened," said Cheney.

US intelligence failed to decrypt the Taliban movement

It is worth mentioning that on August 14, the US intelligence filed a report in which it said that the Deobandi extremist group would invade the national capital in the next 90 days. However, the Taliban, on August 15, declared victory over Kabul. The US Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are flying out staff and civilians. Meanwhile, at the Kabul airport, a steady stream of people makes their way first to ticket sale counters set up on the parking lot outside the terminal. They push their luggage, load carts with carpets, television sets and mementoes, stuff clothes inside purses to make their weight limit as they slowly inch forward. The lucky ones, those who managed to get a ticket for a flight out to anywhere, then wait more than three hours to make it inside the terminal, bidding tearful goodbyes to loved ones they are leaving behind.

