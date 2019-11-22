Ex-Trump Adviser Hill Urges US Lawmakers To Not Fall For 'Politically Driven Falsehoods'

Fion Hill, who served as a US national security expert calmly respond to all the questions from the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearing held on November 22. She, during the five-hour-long heated questioning, absorbed all criticism.

'A fictional narrative'

Fiona Hill served for two and a half years as the White House’s special expert on Russia and Europe. She resigned from her position in July. During her deposition, she said in her opening statement that some of the people on the committee believed that the Russian security did not conduct a campaign against our country but also believe that it was Ukraine. Fiona Hill called this a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves. She was criticised by Representative Brad Wenstrup during his speech where Hill refused to accept the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, sought to meddle in the 2016 election.

'Politically driven falsehoods'

During the impeachment hearing, she urged the lawmakers to not side with the, "politically driven falsehoods”, that would create doubt whether Russia intervened in the 2016 elections or not. She said it is important that we do not let the internal politics to stop us from “defending ourselves against the foreign powers who truly wish us harm.” Hill said that she has come to testify the truth and not take sides. She said that she had no interest in furthering the outcome of the investigation in any direction, just the truth. She further said that initially there were two issues on which President Donald Trump asked for an investigation and one of them was the Biden investigation which the main concern of the impeachment inquiry.

Hill's conflict with Sondland

Hill, during the hearing, was also questioned about her conflict with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union who played a crucial role in setting up the grounds for the Biden investigation with Ukraine. Hill said that a woman’s anger is often ignored or she is considered emotional, but it was only later she realised why Sondland did not communicate well because he was involved in the "irregular" policy channel.

