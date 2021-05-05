Ex-US Prez Donald Trump Launches Communications Platform 'From The Desk Of Donald J Trump'

Months after he was banned from social media platform Twitter and suspended from Facebook, former US President Donald Trump has now launched his own communications platform. The platform named 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' has been launched so that Trump can post pictures, videos, comments, and articles. This also comes ahead of Facebook's independent oversight board's decision on Wednesday on whether to indefinitely suspend Trump from the platform.

'From the Desk of Donald J Trump'

According to reports, the new platform launched by the former President has been built by Campaign Nucleus, created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale. The space allows people to share content on Twitter and Facebook. Even so, the features do no allow a user to reply on the posts, therefore making it a 'one-way communication platform. Here's a screenshot of 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump':

Trump launches website

Earlier in March, Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump had also launched a website of the 45th President of the United States. As per ANI reports, the website is meant to allow Trump supporters to request their participation in the events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings. The website 45office.com also includes a page highlighting Trump's time in the White House. In addition, there is another page that allows supporters to submit comments to the former president. Moreover, the website also has a space dedicated to the former First Lady which outlines the work done by her during Donald Trump's tenure as the president.

Trump's ban from social media

Following the January 6 Capitol siege and riots, Twitter had permanently suspended Donald Trump over a repeated violation of rules. In addition, the ban had also been imposed owing to inciting violence during the Capitol raid. Twitter stated that Trump's tweets violated the micro-blogging website's ‘Glorification of Violence’ policy. Facebook on its part temporarily suspended Donald Trump's account following the Capitol incident.

Image Credits: AP