Claiming that POTUS is struggling with cognitive issues, a former White House physician claimed the incumbent Joe Biden will not complete his full term as he believes his "mind is too far gone". White House physician turned Texas congressman Ronny Jackson took to the microblogging site and ascertained that Biden is facing severe age-related ailments and hence the completion of the full term could not be expected from the 46th US President. In his Twitter post, the medic opined that the incumbent President is not fit for the job and he should resign. "Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he's unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can't go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN! (sic)," tweeted Jackson on Friday, July 15.

Jackson, who served as the personal physician to several US Presidents, including Barack Obama, Donald Trump and George W. Bush, during an interview with Fox News', said he received a mail from Obama where he criticised his remarks posted on Twitter. "That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future," as per the snapshot of the mail shared by Fox News.

Watch: Some of the bizarre incidents of Biden

Notably, Biden has been topping the headlines for making bizarre mistakes in public. During the presidential elections campaign last year, one of the videos shared by Donald Trump Jr. showed President Biden producing a strange sound in the middle of a talk show. According to some media reports published last year, the sound was that of a fart and possibly a very wet one. British online newspaper, The Independent on May 28, 2020, published a report in which the publication claimed Biden was talking about the economic recovery from coronavirus and the need for financial help and while saying this, he suddenly produced a bizarre noise that sounded very much similar to a fart.

Apart from this, Biden was also filmed taking a nap in between the UN Climate Summit. During the Summit, a man who was reportedly a security officer came to Biden and probably asked him to wake up. Recently, during his visit to Israel, he is being mocked online after seemingly attempting to shake hands with nobody. In April, he publically referred to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin as US Secretary of State. It is to be noted that currently, Antony Blinken is holding the post of US secretary of state.