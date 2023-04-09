Excited Crowd Chants "USA" As Donald Trump Makes Surprise Visit At UFC 287

Amid the ongoing legal battle, former US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 in Miami, Florida.

The crowd present at the show was delighted to see Trump as he entered the Kaseya Centre after the fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Cutis on the preliminary card of UFC 287.

The fans were already buzzing after watching the fight and Trump's arrival doubled the excitement among people.

WATCH: Donald Trump makes a surprise visit to UFC 287

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Jiu-Jitsu (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023

Donald Trump at UFC 287 pic.twitter.com/IFYDmRImFR — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

The footage of Trump's visit shows the crowd chanting "USA" as the 45th US President walked to his seat. Trump was also seen waving at the crowd and smiling. Popular faces like UFC boss Dana White, pop star Kid Rock, and boxing legend Mike Tyson, among other VIP guests, joined Trump at the cageside. The super-excited fans kept cheering for Trump's presence, and Trump meanwhile stood up facing the crowd to pump his fist in support of the excited crowd.

Trump was also seen clicking photographs with members of the military, showing his support for the armed troops. Trump was seen enjoying the show, closely watching as UFC 287 went on through the night. Despite the fact that Trump is currently surrounded by controversies, excitement was high among the crowd, and Trump's energy level was high as he enjoyed a night of high-level fighting in Miami.

Controversy around Trump

The 45th US President is currently facing a slew of charges against him, including the alleged "hush money" payments made to porn film actor Stormy Daniels. Also, he is facing criminal investigations in Washington related to his attempt to change the 2020 presidential election results, instigating violence on January 6, and mishandling classified files, among others. Also, Trump is facing a separate criminal investigation in Georgia related to alleged involvement in overturning election results in that state.

Image: AP