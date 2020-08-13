Facebook Launches Voting Information Centre To Help Voters Register For US Polls

Facebook Inc on August 13 launched the largest voting information centre in American history, with the goal of helping 4 million voters register this year using the company's platforms, including Instagram and Messenger. The one-stop-shop for information on how to register and vote, the US 2020 Voting Information Center will include tools for people to sign up as poll workers across the country. The goal of the information centre is to help every eligible voter in the US who uses the social media giant's platforms vote this year.

"People can access the Voting Information Center directly from the menu on Facebook and Instagram. They can use it to check if they’re registered to vote – and if they’re not, easily register through a link that takes them directly to their state website or our nonpartisan partner. They can see if their state has expanded vote-by-mail options and request absentee or mail-in ballots from their state if it’s available. And we’ll help people know if a deadline is approaching so they don’t miss it," Facebook said in its release.

Facebook will link its voting information centres to source information from state election officials and other nonpartisan civic organizations to ensure the centers are updated with the latest election information in each state. The company is launching a new feature on Facebook called 'Voting Alerts' to help state and local election authorities reach their constituents with important updates about voting. Facebook is also launching a Facts About Voting section with articles on important topics about the election and voting, supplied by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Helping authorities hire workers

Due to coronavirus pandemic, election authorities are reportedly having trouble in hiring poll workers and to help with that, Facebook is adding a call in the Voting Information Center for people to sign up as a poll worker through their state. Facebook is also offering free ad credits to state election authorities in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia to help them recruit poll workers.

