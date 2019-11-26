California: Fast-moving Fire Poses Threat To Homes In Santa Barbara

Fast-moving flames erupted through the brush and woodland on hills in the Californian city of Santa Barbara on the early morning of November 26 which forced some residents to flee their homes, according to the authorities. The fire erupted from the Los Padres National Forest late on Monday afternoon and rapidly spread and engulfed 3100 acres by the evening, according to the Santa Barbara County official Twitter handle. The authorities said that an evacuation warning is being issued for the areas surrounding Foothill Road and Ontare to Gibraltar Road which is located towards the north of the city.

The officials added that that the blaze started near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road in the forest. The firefighters rushed to Santa Barbara to help the local service curb the rapidly moving blaze, according to the authorities.

Electrical equipment poses main threat

Electrical equipment has been the main cause of South California wildfires which killed at least three people and devastated more than 1600 homes the previous year. The wildfires burnt the homes of the upscale residential area of Brentwood, Los Angeles which forced thousands of people to flee their homes overnight including TV personality Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to the reports on October 29. The utilities said the two cases can be taken as an example of electric lines causing major wildfires. The department has started taking prevention measures by drastic power cuts to prevent devastating wildfires.

On October 28, a fire broke out near the J Paul Getty Museum. The wind breeze blew the eucalyptus branch onto an electric line which sparked resulting in the ignition of dry grasses and destroying a dozen homes, according to the initial studies by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power utility and the Fire Department.

