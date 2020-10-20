US Health Expert Anthony Fauci Says He Is 'absolutely Not' Surprised Trump Got COVID-19

Top US infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, recently said that he was ‘absolutely not’ surprised that President Donald Trump contracted coronavirus. In a televised interview with 60 Minutes, Fauci said that he was ‘worried’ that Trump was going to get sick with COVID-19 after seeing the President at what ‘turned out to be super-spreader event’ at the White House.

Shortly before Trump held the Nevada rally, Fauci said, “I was worried that he (Trump) was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask”.

READ: Lawyers: Trump Had To Speak About Rape Claim To Show Fitness

The health expert further said that the White House had been controlling his media appearances. Fauci said that he ‘certainly have not been allowed’ to go on many shows that have asked for him. He added that the restrictions had been inconsistent.

With COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in reportedly over 30 states, the lead member of White House coronavirus task force has repeatedly stressed that the nation has to ‘turn this around’. From saying ‘we are facing trouble’ to the country being in a ‘bad place’, Fauci has reiterated his warnings over the handling of coronavirus. However, President Trump has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the disease.

READ: Trump, Biden Battle For Slim Undecided Voter Pool

Trump slams Democrats for keeping states closed

On Sunday, Trump even mockingly warned that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would ‘listen to the scientists’ if elected in the upcoming November elections. He also took aim at Democratic governors and slammed them for ‘keeping their states closed’ with preventive measures. Even with the surging coronavirus cases, Trump has embarked on the tour of the battleground states to make his case stronger for his re-election bid.

As per the US government figures, the daily cases are averaging above 55,000 and numbers rising in more than 40 states including the ones that Trump must win to consolidate his second term in White House. However, his rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is leading almost all national polls by double digits mostly because of a substantial deficit in the approval of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Trump Backtracks On Fauci, Calls Him A 'nice Guy'

READ: US Election 2020: Hungary's Orban, Brazil's Bolsonaro Bet On Four More Years Of Trump