FBI Announces $15,000 For Identifying Culprit In Indian Man's 2012 Homicide Case

On September 16, the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI declared a $15,000 benefit against the suspect allegedly behind the abduction and murder of the Indian origin man Pareshkumar Patel in the United States in 2012. The man was kidnapped at Raceway Gas Station in Chesterfield, Virginia, and was later brutally shot and killed. The man’s body was recovered at Ancarrow Boat Landing in the city with multiple gunshot wounds by the City of Richmond Police Department, who later handed the homicide case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, according to local US news outlet Richmond times’sources.

The case of the mysterious shooting of the 44-year-old father was turned from a missing-person case to a homicide investigation after the state medical examiner's office investigated the Chesterfield County man's mortal remains. Richmond police were notified of the body at the crime scene near James River. A city police spokesman had told local news reporters that Patel had been missing for days and after almost 3 days and a half, an eyewitness informed Chesterfield police that two men in black clothing and hoodies abducted Patel shortly in a van shortly before 6 am.

Operation Legend is a coordinated initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work with local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime. We need your help. Submit tips about violent crime in your community at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. https://t.co/SXrw0JUd0V pic.twitter.com/lqtKIV3d1s — FBI (@FBI) September 6, 2020

Read: US Treasury Sanctions Chinese Developer For Seizure & Demolition Of Land In Cambodia

Read: Use Of 'heat Ray' On US Protesters Considered

Eight-year anniversary of 'unsolved homicide'

Patel’s mysterious disappearance from near 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, RaceWay gas station where he owned a convenience store, raised alarm and the Richmond police sought assistance from Chesterfield police and the FBI, a police officer confirmed. A partner with Patel at his BAPS temple store at 7041 Jefferson Davis Highway told the police that the Indian man didn't have any conflicts with anyone, according to local Richmond Times sources. In a separate press release, the Chesterfield police had confirmed the recovery of a cellphone and said that it examined the video footage from a security camera outside the store. While the case remained unresolved, the FBI took an initiative on the eight-year anniversary of Pareshkumar Patel’s abduction, calling out at anyone with rewards for eliciting additional information that would help solve the long-unsolved homicide. People with information were asked to call the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044 or submit the account online.

Read: US Unseals Indictments Against Chinese Hackers, Malaysian Businessmen

Read: US Official To Visit Taiwan This Weekend To Attend Memorial Service Of Lee Teng-hui

(Image Credit: Instagram/ FBI)