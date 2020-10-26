FBI Begins Probe In US Ballot Drop Box Arson Case, Asserts 'it's A Top Priority'

A ballot drop box was set on fire in Boston on October 25 by an unidentified man in what election officials called a "deliberate attack". According to the Associated Press, there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was set on fire at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Firefighters were informed about smoke coming out of a ballot drop box following which they reached the scene and extinguished the blaze. As per the report, 87 ballots were saved from burning and they are still eligible to be processed before the November 3 polls.

Read: Fire Set In Boston Ballot Drop Box; FBI Asked To Probe Fire

The Boston Elections Department has said that voters whose ballots were affected in the incident and those who are unable to track the status of their ballot, must contact them immediately. The department further added that affected voters can either vote online or a replacement will be mailed to them as soon as possible.

Read: US Court Ruling Could Block Thousands Of Iowa Ballot Requests

'Top priority'

The Boston police department had registered a case of arson against the unidentified individual and has released CCTV grabs as part of the investigation seeking the public's assistance. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also investigating the matter after they were made aware of the case by the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office. "For the next several weeks, it is a top priority of our offices to help maintain the integrity of the election process in Massachusetts by aggressively enforcing federal election laws," FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

Statement From United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling & FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta: The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office has made the FBI aware of the attempted ballot box arson that occurred overnight Sunday, October 2... https://t.co/3oy4pz9NNq — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 26, 2020

Read: Voting In Western Kansas County Delayed By Ballot Misprint

This incident comes a week before the United States presidential election and at a time when people are voting early in large numbers to ensure their ballots reach the concerned authorities on time. The arson incident puts a question mark on the safety and security of the mail-in-voting, which has been a matter of contention in the United States ever since the election season began gaining traction. US President Donald Trump is particularly against the mail-in-voting, calling the system 'fraudulent' and insisting the election could be rigged.

Read: US Election 2020: Native American Voters Demand Better Ballot Access

(With AP inputs)