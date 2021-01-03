FBI: Nashville Bomber Sent Viewpoint Materials To Acquaintances Across US

The downtown Nashville explosion accused sent materials about his disturbing viewpoints ahead of the attack to acquaintances, federal investigators told sources of The Associated Press. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI’s) Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement that the officers were “aware that the suspect had sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country.” The 63-year old’s motives for the attack, however, have not yet been made clear. Officials leading probe asked anyone who received these materials from Anthony Warner to contact them by making immediate calls at 1-800 digits provided by FBI, Metro Police revealed to the agencies’ sources.

The accused had blasted the RV camper van in downtown Nashville in front of the commercial AT&T telecommunications building on December 25, shortly after broadcasting a warning message to the local residents. The blast, which the Nashville Police Department called “an intentional act”, shook the city’s business district around 6:30 a.m. crumbling building structures, setting vehicles on fire, and causing destruction to public property.

More than 225 business/building owners and contractors visited the protected area surrounding the blast site today to secure the buildings. MNPD officers & @FBI victim specialists assisted. Plywood to cover broken windows/doors & tarps were made available. pic.twitter.com/jErJsRE5kk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 30, 2020

The FBI's Evidence Response Team completed its work on 2nd Avenue North & turned the site over to the city at 3:30 p.m. MNPD officers will continue to protect the area for the foreseeable future. Some buildings pose a structural danger. pic.twitter.com/YHo2Wgjl9L — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 30, 2020

[FBI released file photo of Anthony Quinn Warner. Credit: AP]

[A vehicle destroyed in the explosion remains on the street. Credit: AP]

Chief Drake today addressed media representatives saying the department did not have enough evidence for a search warrant of Anthony Warner's property in August 2019. Read his remarks here: https://t.co/xrJtluqJWm pic.twitter.com/rJtBCOiCte — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 31, 2020

Accused acted alone: Police

At least 3 were reported non critically injured from the explosion. The cops responded to a 911 emergency call reporting the gunshots fired in the street around 5:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find an RV parked, warning the public to evacuate the area ahead of an imminent explosion. Later, the audio blare switched to a recording of Petula Clark’s 1964 hit Downtown ahead of the explosion that rocked 2nd Ave N, with possible human remains flying across the blast site.

Later, the police released images of the RV from the blast scene and urged the eyewitnesses to come forward. Footages showed that the sirens went off and water jets blasted from the pipeline systems gushing at the office building walls, and buildings had cracked up. Officials later identified suspect Anthony Quinn Warner, aged 63, responsible for setting off a bomb inside the recreational vehicle. The accused blew himself up in the explosion, and according to police’s statement had acted solitary.

