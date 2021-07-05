Florida Building Collapse: Rescue Operations Resume After Demolition Of Florida Condo

Rescue operations resumed in Florida after the South Florida condo collapsed, where 24 people died and 121 went missing. On Sunday, the 12-storey Champlain Towers South in Surfside, outside Miami started demolishing and the plumes of smoke were coming out of the building. The team has now begun clearing debris so that the rescue team can start making their way inside and save the missing people in the Florida condo. No living being has been rescued since the Florida building collapse on June 24. The decision of ceasing the rescue operation has been taken because there was a high chance that the damaged part of the building might collapse.

How demolition took place?

Miami-Dade County's Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava told BBC that the demolition of Florida Condo took place 'exactly as planned' on Sunday. A tropical storm approached Florida, taking winds and rain along, so the building had a high chance of collapsing on its own. Loud echoes also blasted from the structure of Florida Condo and the demolition process finally began. The search and rescue effort involved engineers and specialists from across the United States.

The US President Joe Biden visited the location and met the survivors' relatives in order to hail their patience and strength.

The reason behind the Florida building collapse

The investigation is still under process on how the major section of 40-year old Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed on June 24. Initially, the focus had been kept upon the structural deficiencies of the building, described in a 2018 engineer's report. After investigating few reports by Reuters, it is being said that condo's president warned residents in April 2021 about concrete damage in the Florida condo and urged them to pay $ 15 million in assessments to get it repaired.

