Florida Reports New Coronavirus Case, Total Tally Reaches 15

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the Florida Department of Health reported a new positive case on March 10, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 15. According to reports, the new confirmed case is a 69-year-old woman in South Florida's Broward County and she is going to remain in isolation 'until cleared by public health officials'. Currently, the United States has 729 coronavirus patients and the deadly virus has claimed 27 lives in the country.

According to reports, Washington DC also confirmed three more people positive of coronavirus. Media reports further suggest that one of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 visited Christ Church in Georgetown, where a rector had tested positive earlier. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday also asked people who visited the church on February 24, or between February 28 and March 3 to self-quarantine themselves as a precaution.

New York has also declared a state of emergency which forced the suspension of schools and colleges in the state. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 7 declared the state of emergency to help New York quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus. According to an international media outlet, the state of emergency will allow expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and other essential resources.

'Perfectly coordinated'

While the NY Governor has also criticised the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, Trump, on Sunday, said that his administration has a “perfectly coordinated” and fine-tuned plan to combat the outbreak. He also lauded Vice President Mike Pence who is spearheading the combat efforts. Trump, in his tweet, also slammed the ''Fake News Media'' and blamed them for making his government look bad in public eyes.

Meanwhile, as of now, eight states in the US have declared an emergency in response to coronavirus which includes Washington, Florida, California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon. Governor Kate Brown was the latest to declare emergency as he put Oregon under emergency on March 8. Virginia and Connecticut reported their first cases on March 8.

