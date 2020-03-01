Former US VP Joe Biden Revives Presidential Hopes After South Carolina Win

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on February 29 and with the win, he also revived his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and positioned himself as the leading rival to frontrunner Bernie Sanders. While speaking at the victory rally, Biden said that his supporters have launched his campaign on the 'path to defeating Donal Trump'. Biden's victory was also his first in the race and the win might even give him momentum going to 'Super Tuesday' next week.

South Carolina, I can't thank you enough. Tonight's big victory has launched us forward, and we need your help to keep the momentum going.



Please chip in a few dollars if you can — it'll make a big difference: https://t.co/3aG5mzOI3W pic.twitter.com/4gsyMNZDdw — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 1, 2020

According to reports, with 99 per cent of the ballots counted, Biden had 48.4 per cent to 20 per cent for Senator Sanders. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer was reportedly next with 11.4 per cent, however, he also announced that he was quitting the race even before the final result was published. Indian mayor Pete Buttigieg had eight per cent while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had seven per cent.

'You can't win 'em all'

The victory also came at a crucial moment in Biden's 2020 bid as the moderate Democrat bounced back from an underwhelming performance in the first three contests. Biden finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and second in Nevada. He desperately needed South Carolina to win ahead of Super Tuesday as it will decide a third of the delegates who formally choose the Democratic nominee at the July part convention.

Warren, Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Senator Amy Klobuchar have all made it clear that they will stick around at least through Super Tuesday. Several lawmakers also congratulated Biden on his big win. Bernie Sanders said that he won New Hampshire and Nevada and secured a virtual tie in Iowa, however, he added, 'you can't win 'em all'. US President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden.

Congratulations to Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

