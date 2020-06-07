George Floyd's Brother To Testify Before Congress In Hearing On Law Enforcement Reform

While the US continues to witness protests demanding ‘justice and equality’ after the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody, sources of several international media outlets have revealed that his brother Philonise Floyd is due to testify in the Congress on June 10. Marking the first House Judiciary Committee hearings for the reform of government’s law enforcement policies since the 46-year-old died on May 25, it still remains unclear if Philonise will travel to Capitol Hill in person or the procedure would take place virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Accordion an international media outlet, an aide has said that the hearing of the panel will be a commemoration of both virtual and physical presence of participants. Moreover, it would take place in a large hall in the Capitol so that social distancing guidelines can be followed. Floyd’s brothers have taken the lead role in the public demonstrations that are taking place in all major cities of the country triggered by the conversations around police brutality and racism. George Floyd has become the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement after a police officer, now arrested, kneeled on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes.

'Let's do this another way'

While Philonise will reportedly testify for law enforcement reform, the 46-year-old's other brother Terrence Floyd made an emotional plea against the mayhem at the same spot a police officer kneeled on George’s neck. After consecutive days of demonstrations posing unforeseen challenges for state governments, Terrence asked the crowd, “What are you all doing?” and added that destruction is “not going to bring my brother back”.

From angered protesters vandalising public property to police retaliating with tear gas, from imposing curfews to calling for National Guard, the United States is rocked with violence while also handling the coronavirus outbreak. Terrence, wearing the facemask with his brother’s image on it, told the demonstrators in Minnesota that he ‘understands’ everyone's grief but asked them to not adhere to violence. The latest symbol of racial discrimination in America, George Floyd's brother, dropped to his knees at the spot where the incident took place last week, which was comparatively calmer than other areas in the paralysed city.

