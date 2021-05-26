George Floyd's Family Meets With Biden At White House, Urges To Pass Police Reform Bill

During their meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 25 at the White House, the family of George Floyd appealed for sweeping police reform on the first anniversary of Floyd's death. The negotiations on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress are ongoing and Biden has said that he is "hopeful" that a deal could be struck after the Memorial Day holiday this weekend. It is worth mentioning that Biden has so far failed to push the bill through, missing his own deadline of Tuesday.

According to BBC, after the private meeting with the president, Floyd’s brother Philonise said that if they can “make federal laws to protect the bird, the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of colour”. In quick succession, several members of Floyd's family made comments, many of them thanking Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the meeting. However, Floyd's sister Bridgett stayed in Minneapolis because she said that the president "broke his promise" and has not yet managed to pass the Policing Act through Congress.

‘We just want policing act to be passed in future’

Floyd's other brother, Terrance, on the other hand, said that he was encouraged by the "productive conversation" in which Biden and Harris were eager to "actually give an ear to our concerns". Floyd's nephew Brandon said that the President is waiting for the "right" bill to be passed, instead of rushing one through. "We just want this George Floyd Policing Act to be passed in the future," said brother Philonise Floyd.

Ahead of the meeting with the president, Floyd’s family had even gathered at the US Capitol with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress. They discussed their hopes for police reform. The family later visited Black Lives Matter Plaza close to the White House, which became a focal point for demonstrations in the weeks after Floyd's death.

While speaking to reporters, Philonise urged people to get together as one and “get the situation straight”. He added, "Whatever I have to do to get this law passed, I will do, we want freedom, be able to walk in peace”.

The Policing Act seeks to ban chokeholds by federal officers across the United States as well as lifts the immunity for law enforcement officers against civil lawsuits. In the wake of former Minneapolis white police officer Chauvin conviction last month, Biden sought to build on political momentum by urging Congress to pass a far-reaching police reform bill in time for the anniversary. The bill was passed in the House earlier this year, but now faces roadblocks in the Senate due to filibuster, and needs 60 votes to turn to legislation.

Biden said meeting went 'incredibly well'

Biden recounted to reporters later that meeting the family "really went incredibly well." "You're happy people remember," these kinds of anniversaries Biden said, but "this also brings everything back like it happens that day." Biden said Floyd's young daughter Gianna hugged him and then asked for snacks.

