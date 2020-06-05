Hundreds Gather At George Floyd's Memorial Service; Observe 8 Minute-silence As Tribute

George Floyd's death in police custody reignited a global movement for racial equality, especially in the United States. Floyd's memorial was held on June 4 and was attended by celebrities, musicians and political leaders. The memorial service was the first of a series of memorials that will take place in three cities over the span of six days, it was held at a sanctuary at North Central University.

'Don't want two justice systems in America'

George Floyd’s Memorial was held in Minneapolis and all those that participated stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in order to honour his memory, 8 minutes and 46 seconds is the length of time that Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer and primary accused in the murder of Floyd had his knee on Floyd’s neck that resulted in his death.

During the memorial, Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a powerful and fierce eulogy and stated that for 400 years the United States had marginalized black people by 'keeping its knee on black people’s necks'. Rev Sharpton said this was why African-Americans could never be who they wanted to be and dreamed of being. He carried on to state that what happened to Floyd was not n isolated case and that what happened to him happens every day in America, in education, in health services, and in almost every area of American life.

Floyd’s family attorney said that there is no place for two justice systems in America, one for white and one for black people. He added that Floyd was not killed by the coronavirus pandemic but it was the pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd.

Rodney Floyd, George’s younger brother said that his brother had taught him about what it truly meant to be a man while George Floyd’s cousin, Shareeduh Tate, said that while growing up their families did not have much but they always had each other. George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said that George had touched many lives before his passing and the audience present at the memorial was a testament to that fact. He also vowed that his brother would get the justice he deserved.

According to reports, prior to the start of the memorial Scott Hagan, the president of North Central University in Minneapolis revealed that the school had decided to start a George Floyd memorial scholarship.

(Image Credit AP)

