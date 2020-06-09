George Floyd Death: Derek Chauvin's Bail Set At $1 Million, Prosecutor Cites 'flight Risk'

A Minneapolis judge has set the bail at $1 million for the officer responsible for the death of George Floyd citing flight risk. Ex-police office Derek Chauvin made his first court appearance on June 8 and has been charged with the murder of the 46-year-old man whose death has sparked global outrage against racial discrimination and police brutality.

Chauvin is a 'Flight risk'

In a video that went viral, Derek Chauvin can be seen placing his knee of George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds that caused the latter's death. The former police officer has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter. The bail hearing which was held on June 8 did not require the ex-officer to submit a plea and the court set bail his at $1 million with conditions and $1.25 million without conditions.

According to state prosecutor Matthew Frank, Derek Chauvin presents a flight risk because of the severity of the charges he is facing in addition to the strong public reaction to George Floyd’s death and therefore requested that bail be set at a high amount, international media reported. According to the conditions of the $1 million bail that has been set for Chauvin, he will need to surrender all firearms, not work in any law enforcement or security agency, and also agree to not leave the state in addition to not having any contact with Floyd’s family.

The other three Minneapolis police officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was being arrested have also been charged with aiding and abetting murder and are currently in the local jail. All four officers were fired a day after Floyd’s death. George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US.

