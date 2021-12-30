Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted Of Grooming Young Girls In Epstein Sex Abuse Case

The former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of tempting young teenage girls to be sexually assaulted by the disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Wednesday verdict came after a month-long trial that featured sordid and first-hand accounts of sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. At least four women described their experience of sexual abuse in the 1990s and early 200s at Epstein’s different mansions in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

While Maxwell was known to be a longtime lover and a business associate of paedophile Epstein, the jurors handed out her verdict after deliberating for five full days. The 59-year-old daughter of late UK press baron Robert Maxwell was found guilty of five of six counts. According to The Associated Press, the maximum prison term for Ghislaine Maxwell for each charge ranges from five to 40 years. The report added that she now faces the likelihood of several years behind the bars.

It is to note that Maxwell’s conviction for grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, was long sought by women who spent several years fighting in civil courts to hold the socialite accountable for her role in financier’s activities. AP stated that while the verdict was read, Maxwell was largely stoic behind her black mask. Afterwards, she was seen pouring herself water as one of her attorneys patted her back. In a marked change from previous days of Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, she did not hug her lawyers on the way out on Wednesday while on previous days, they were seen physically affectionate.

Victims on Maxwell’s conviction

One of Maxwell’s victims, Annie Farmer said in a prepared statement that she was grateful that the jury recognised the “pattern of predatory behaviour” by Epstein’s former lover. Farmer added, “She has caused hurt to many more women than the few of us who had the chance to testify in the courtroom…I hope that this verdict brings solace to all who need it and demonstrates that no one is above the law. Even those with great power and privilege will be held accountable when they sexually abuse and exploit the young.”

The sentencing date was not set yet. The verdict came after the defence tried to convince the jury that Maxwell did not assist Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 but was a victim of vindictive prosecution devised to deliver justice deprived of the main villain. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother, Kevin continued to believe that she will be vindicated on appeal. In a written statement, he said, “We firmly believe in our sister’s innocence”, as per AP.

(IMAGE: AP)

