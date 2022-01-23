Ghislaine Maxwell Learning Russian In Prison Using A CD Language Course: Report

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually maltreated by the US-based financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has been learning Russian to avoid going insane in her prison cell. Citing the reports of The Mail, news agency Sputnik reported that the 61-year-old British socialite said she is on suicide watch, wearing only paper clothing. Notably, she is awaiting her sentencing, scheduled for June this year. According to the English daily, amid fears of suicide, she is not allowed to obtain any books, pens, or pencils. Citing its source, the newspaper said Maxwell is allowed to use a laptop for a few hours a day.

It said that the laptop has not been equipped with internet connectivity. She has been learning Russian using a CD language course, according to The Mail. "It's helping her to keep her mind focused. Studying is helping maintain her sanity," The Mail reported citing its sources. Meanwhile, the report claimed Maxwell's lawyers are fighting for a retrial citing jury impartiality. As per the media report, the two of the judges who was involved in delivering justice to the victims had confessed they themselves faced sexual abuse as children. "Maxwell's legal team assumes that those judges expressing their experience during deliberations may have influenced the judgment," as per the report published in The Mail.

Prince Andrew has also been fighting the legal battle in the sexual abuse case

According to attorneys who have been fighting the case for decades against Maxwell said she used to lure teenage girls for her boyfriend, Epstein and some of his close aides. The connection later linked to the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after a photograph of Prince Andrew and then a 17-year-old girl went viral on several social media platforms. It was then that the accuser alleged Prince Andrew had forced her to engage in a sexual relationship when she was just 17 years of age. The victim argued that she was forced for massage and sometimes forced for sexual favours to some of the closest aides of Epstein.