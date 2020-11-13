GOP Leadership Says Trump's Chance At Reversing Election Outcome Is 'narrow'

Amid the transition chaos, cracks are growing in the GOP defence of US President Donald Trump’s long-shot effort to overturn the 2020 election outcome. While several Republicans are contending that president-elect Joe Biden should immediately get security briefings, others are calling for the official transition process to begin. There are also Trump supporters who are acknowledging that the President stands little change at reversing results clearly showing he lost.

When asked about Trump’s chances at reversing the election’s outcome, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, who is a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said that he thinks it’s a “narrow road”. Texas Senator, John Carryn, who is also a member of the Senate GOP leadership, said that he doesn’t think Trump’s court cases will help him or the country. The pressure for Trump to concede is further likely to grow as key battleground states face deadlines to certify their vote results.

According to CNN, Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP’s presidential nominee, said that he thinks the President is entitled to pursue a recount and pursue all the legal avenues. However, he added that in the final analysis, Joe Biden will be the President barring some surprise. On January 6, a joint session of Congress will meet formally and count the ballots. The officials will be prepared to resolve any final challenges to the result and vice president Mike Pence would preside over that session and announce the names of the winners.

US DHS finds election to be ‘secure’

Meanwhile, as US politics continues to grow more chaotic after Joe Biden was called for the winner of the presidential elections, US President Donald Trump administration is now preventing the president-elect from accessing the stack of messages sitting at the State Department. The US Department of Homeland Security, on the other hand, has also found the election to be incredibly secure. Amid the chaos that Biden has termed as ‘embarrassment’, reportedly there are dozens of messages that have been left unrelieved.

Trump has been attempting to amplify his stance even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede and accept the results of the presidential elections. He has mounted a fierce battle to remain in office but has also shown little interest in the work of being the President. Since US elections 2020 results have been announced, he has said, 'election was far from over'. Taking action, he had filed many lawsuits to challenge the election results in a few key states.

