GOP Senators Demand Answers From Top Officials Over US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

After the United States withdrawal of its troops from war-torn Afghanistan, the situation in the country worsened. Following the Taliban's takeover of control in the country, allied military, civilian personnel and Afghan people, flocked to Kabul airport, in an attempt to flee the country. Reflecting on the situation, on Wednesday, a group of Republican Senators led by Tommy Tuberville sent a letter to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, demanding both open and closed hearings on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also demanded a sworn testimony from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, General Kenneth McKenzie, and General Scott Miller reported Sputnik. Nine other Republican senators also signed the letter.

The Senate wants answers

Alabama's Tuberville stated in the letter that they are aware that several committees would claim the power to ask questions about their military's withdrawal in the coming months. Yet, because their committee is charged with approving and overseeing America's military forces, they feel compelled to seek answers, according to the news agency. Before submitting the letter, Tuberville told the Daily Caller that they have just watched the largest foreign policy debacle in living memory, and now they need answers. He further stated that this is what the American people expect to hear directly from their senior military and cabinet leaders.

He also shared a tweet with the image of the letter. He wrote, "We witnessed the worst foreign policy disaster in living memory, and it’s time for answers. That’s what the American people expect, and it’s what the cosigners of my letter expect: to hear directly from our senior military and cabinet officials[sic]."

The congressmen want a full examination of the current administration's conduct in Afghanistan in the letter, which comes after 13 American soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack at Kabul airport on August 26. The Republicans stated that it is necessary for Congress to look into how the twenty-year American military mission in Afghanistan ended in a transparent and nonpartisan manner.

The Republican wants the committee to use oversight authority

The Republicans asked the committee to completely use its oversight authority by convening both open and secret hearings on this topic, as well as for the Pentagon to keep any and all records pertaining to the United States' departure from Afghanistan, reported the news agency.

