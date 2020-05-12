US: Former FDA Chief Says 'new COVID-19 Cases Expected As States Re-opened'

Former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb on May 12 said that the rise in new coronavirus cases in re-opened states in the US should be expected. While taking to Twitter, Gottlieb released the daily updates data which indicated that the confirmed cases are rising in reopen states. However, he also said that the authorities did expect the uptick in numbers as the testing of the deadly virus has also increased.

According to the data released, while Alabama is recording more than 250 cases every day since May 2, South Dakota has also seen a drastic rise in the past week. On the other hand, Texas is also recording more than 1000 cases daily.

We always expected to see an uptick in new covid19 cases as states re-opened and the data seems to be indicating that cases are rising in reopen states. Some of these increases are a function of more testing; but some rise in new cases, as states re-open, should also be expected. pic.twitter.com/3uJyfTOyrt — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 12, 2020

Trump says US has ‘passed the peak’

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump believes that the country has ‘passed the peak’ of the deadly outbreak, however, he has also faced criticism from several people. While Trump has been lauding his administration and appreciating their work, several White House officials have also been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The United States is the worst-hit country. Currently, the US has more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 81,795 lives int he nation. However, Trump has allowed several states to reopen ‘safely and quickly’. Several states, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alaska also began opening for some dine-in places with rules including temperature checkpoints and precautions for possible contact tracing. With an increasing number of cases, US governors are planning to relax social distancing measures to revive the economy of the country as the rate of unemployment is increasing drastically.

